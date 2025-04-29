Home listings in Northern Virginia jump almost 26%

The number of newly listed homes for sale in Northern Virginia in March was up 25.7% compared to March of last year.

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, which tracks monthly listing and sales data throughout a large part of Northern Virginia, reports the total number of homes for sale at the end of March including new listings. Those sitting on the market were 1,980 houses, town houses and condos, meaning active listings at the end of the month were 63.6% higher than a year ago.

The significant increase in inventory has not translated equally into sales in Northern Virginia, despite continued inventory constraint.

New pending sales last month were up 5.5% compared to a year ago, and closed sales were up less than 1%.

Those statistics are consistent with other regions in the D.C. area, where more homes for sale are not translating into significantly more homes selling. Buyers feel they have more time to make a decision and are making offers with more traditional contingencies, including more thorough inspections and appraisals.

A home that went under contract in Northern Virginia in March had been on the market an average of 18 days, meaning a home took on average 12.5% longer to sell — though 18 days is half the national days on market average of 36 days, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Northern Virginia’s modest increase in both pending and closed sales also bucks a national trend of falling sales. The National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales nationwide were down 2.4% from a year ago.

The median price of a home that sold in Northern Virginia in March was $755,625, 3.5% higher than a year earlier.

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors represents agents in Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church, and the towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton.

A snapshot of the area’s March sales and prices is below.

