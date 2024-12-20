Free fares for New Year’s Eve — and other Metro holiday updates

For those moving about during the holidays, Metro has updated its hours and service for Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

A special gift for New Years revelers

If you and your companions are looking to imbibe, or avoid the roads — WMATA announced fares for both Metrorail and Metrobus will be free on New Year’s Eve after 8 p.m. until closing at 2 a.m., thanks to a partnership with Miller Lite and Coors Light’s Free Rides Program. No SmarTrip cards are needed during this time.

Metrorail

For Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, trains will be running on a reduced Sunday schedule from 7 a.m. to midnight.

On New Year’s Eve, when the city is all a bustle, Metro will be extending its normal weekday hours to 2 a.m.

As always, the last train home varies by station. You can look those up on the Metrorail site.

Metrobus

For Christmas and New Year’s Day, bus lines will be running on their respective Sunday schedules.

You can check Metrobus timetables for the holiday here.

MetroAccess

Riders using MetroAccess can still travel during the holidays, but subscription service will be canceled, so you will need to make separate reservations.

If you need MetroAccess on those days, you can make reservations online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).

Construction and delays

For travelers going in and out of town, you will still be able to get to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Union Station via Metrorail.

However, construction downtown, running from Dec. 20-30, will be closing a handful of stations on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Metro recommends accounting for extra time to take their free shuttles between the closed stations. You can get more information about construction delays and closures over the holiday here.

