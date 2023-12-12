‘The clock is ticking’: DC-area leaders react to possible Metro cuts

Leaders in the D.C. region reacted with alarm Tuesday following the budget announcement from Metro that there could be steep cuts on the way, including the potential closure of 10 Metro stations, due to a $750 million deficit.

“The clock is ticking, and there needs to be a solution soon,” said D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who chairs the transportation committee.

Allen called the possible cuts a “worst-case scenario” if D.C., Maryland and Virginia do not increase the amount of money they funnel into the Metro system.

“Regional leaders have been in conversations for some time, and I’m confident we all agree that this budget can never become reality,” Allen said.

The governors of Maryland and Virginia weighed in, with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office saying that “finding a sustainable, dedicated funding source” is a top priority.

“Our administration is committed to working with WMATA in seeking solutions to these complex funding challenges,” Moore’s office said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office called Metro a “vital asset to the Northern Virginia region.”

“The Virginia Secretary of Transportation and the administration continue to engage with our regional partners, the system’s management, and other key stakeholders to chart a path forward to ensure WMATA’s long-term viability,” Youngkin’s office said.

On the rail system, riders seemed concerned.

“This would be truly appalling for the people who ride Metro,” said rider Ruy Teixeira. “I think you’d have an uprising, and I think it wouldn’t exactly help the cause of mass transit.”

Another rider, Jack Rasmussen, said “it would be a terrible thing for the city.”

“Public transportation is really important, and this is the wrong time to be cutting back on that,” Rasmussen said.

Avoiding the cuts is possible, according to Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, but it would take Maryland, Virginia and D.C. bringing a combined $663 million in additional funding to the table.

Clarke’s budget would increase fares on trains and buses by 20%, which means a regular Metrorail fare could go up as high as $7.20 for a trip.

Among the dramatic cuts that would take place on July 1, 2024, would be the shuttering of 10 Metro stations that see the fewest riders.

The cuts would result in Metrorail service ending at 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Fewer trains would run, increasing the wait times for most trains to 15 minutes during the week and 20 minutes on the weekend.

The cuts would deliver a tremendous blow to Metro’s staff, calling for the layoff of approximately 2,286 full-time Metro employees.