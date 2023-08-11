Weekend track repairs to impact service on four Metro lines

If you take the Orange, Blue, Silver or Red lines, prepare for disruptions over the weekend as Metro slows service due to track work repairs.

If you take the Orange, Blue, Silver or Red lines, prepare for disruptions over the weekend as Metro slows service due to track work repairs.

Every 24 minutes trains will be single tracking between the Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory stations, taking turns sending two trains on opposite platforms, the transit system said.

Silver Line trains will also stop and turn around at Federal Center SW instead of the Downtown Largo station.

On the Red Line, trains will single track between Grosvenor and Medical Center, operating every 20 minutes between Friendship Heights and Shady Grove stations.

The repair work is due to begin early Saturday and end before the system opens Monday morning.

Work crews will be replacing grout pads — the concrete slabs that support the tracks and absorb the weight of the train cars — on the Blue and Orange lines. The rails will be detached as new grout pads settle in freshly poured concrete.

In June, Metro shut down four Orange Line stations to replace 40-year-old steel rails. Other stations over this summer have also had days of reduced or no service after Metro unveiled its construction plan in May.

