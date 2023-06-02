Live Radio
Metro shutting down four Orange Line stations starting Saturday

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 2, 2023, 5:26 AM

Metro will begin rail replacement work on the Orange Line in Northern Virginia, shutting down four stations for most of the month.

The transit agency said it will replace 40-year-old steel rails between the Ballston-Marymount University and Vienna stations. The work will shut down the Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and East Falls Church stations from June 3 to June 25.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: The stations that will be closed for most of the month of June are the farthest four stations to the left on the Orange Line. (Courtesy WMATA)

Crews will also install fiber-optic cables during the shutdown to modernize communications and allow for more efficient future maintenance, Metro said.

“Replacing some of the oldest tracks in our system is critical to safety and reliability, and crews will work 24/7 to complete this project as quickly as possible so we can get back to normal service,” Metro’s chief of infrastructure Andy Off said in a news release.

Free shuttles will provide service between the closed stations every five minutes during rush hours and every 10 minutes during non-rush hours. The Silver Line Limited shuttle will provide service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Rosslyn, stopping only at McLean in between.

“We make every effort to minimize impacts to our customers, and we thank them for their patience while we continue to build a safe and modern Metro to serve the entire region,” Off said in the release.

