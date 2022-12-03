3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station

Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro station. D.C. police said there is "no ongoing threat."

Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said.

It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh had possibly life-threatening injuries, D.C. Police Commander Darnell Robinson said.

The two other people wounded in the shooting were sitting on a nearby bench and were hit by stray bullets. A 34-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and another 15-year-old boy was hit in the foot. Police said they do not believe they were the intended targets of the shooting.

Robinson said there are three suspects and they are all juveniles. It’s unclear how many were armed or if there was more than one shooter. All three suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and puffy coats, fled the scene, he said.

Police are still investigating what led to the scuffle. Robinson said the three suspects got into a fight with the 15-year-old, who was shot in the thigh.

Given the timeframe, Robinson said it’s possible the teens were on their way to school at the time of the shooting.

Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation.

Blue and Silver Line trains were bypassing the station.

The shooting comes just a day after an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man on the platform inside the Metro Center station.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.