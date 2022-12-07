An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C.

Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday.

Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said the officer who shot Bullock is an “off-duty FBI veteran special agent assigned to FBI headquarters.” He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Several passengers were waiting for a train to arrive when Bullock and the FBI agent got in an altercation, police said. Benedict said during a news conference Wednesday night that preliminary video showed that one of the two assaulted the other and both went over a wall.

“It’s not near the tracks; it’s behind them. They dropped down. There’s a walkway. There’s like a tunnel down there … They go down 8 feet. The struggle continues and that’s when shots are fired,” Benedict said, adding that police have not recovered another firearm.

Benedict said that police are still processing the scene but said the agent was the “victim” of the altercation.

The FBI Washington Field Office said in a tweet that the agent had minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical professionals.

The bureau is cooperating with D.C. police, saying in a statement, “The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Commuter Karina Taylor was coming home from work Wednesday night. She was standing on the Glenmont side of the platform waiting for the next train. She said the the shots that rang out sounded “like they were … coming from above us.”

She described the scene in the station as people running and screaming, some tripping and others pulling them up.

“They thankfully were super responsive in opening up the gates to let everyone through, though people were still jumping over … But people were pretty orderly helping each other up the escalator,” Taylor said.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and Mike Murillo reported from Metro Center Station. WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.