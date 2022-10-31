Metro announces opening date for Silver Line extension

Metro's extension of the Silver Line to and beyond Dulles International Airport will open Nov. 15, the transit agency said Monday.

The extension will create six new Metro stations — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Metro said in a statement that travelers will be able to walk from baggage claim to the station in less than five minutes in an underground tunnel.

Metro announced the date for the oft-delayed extension in a tweeted video concluding with a quote from Lizzo’s “It’s About Damn Time.”

Mero said it’s still working on “a short list of items that we are coordinating daily” with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, saying, “We appreciate their collaboration and expect to finalize safety certification before we open for passenger service.”

First-day riders will get commemorative pennants at the six new stations, Metro said.

The original planned opening date for the extension of the Silver Line was 2018.

It’s Metro’s first push into Loudoun County, Virginia, and businesses have been getting ready for years.