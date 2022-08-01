WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Metro Red Line rail service still suspended between Farragut North and Van Ness

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 4:48 AM

Rail service on Metro’s Red Line is suspended Monday morning between the Farragut North and Van Ness stations.

Shuttle buses are expected to run every 7 to 15 minutes between the two stations.

The service disruption follows reports of smoke and fire Saturday night in the area of the stations as Metro crews make repairs.

The issue began around 9:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of a track problem, smoke and firefighter activity at the Dupont Circle Station, WMATA tweeted.

D.C. Fire and EMS said an electrical issue was discovered and around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, the department reported that the burning had stopped.

Service change on Blue, Orange and Silver lines

Starting on Monday, weekday Metro trains will arrive every 15 minutes instead of every 20 minutes on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Randy Clarke, Metro’s new General Manager, announced the change at a board meeting last week. 

Metro said the wait times for customers on those lines will be shorter than that, at 5 to 8 minutes, as most of those stations are services by at least two of those lines.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

