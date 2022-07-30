Fire investigation limits Dupont Circle Red Line service for Metro riders

WMATA said it is limiting service at its Dupont Circle Metro station while a fire investigation is completed.

WMATA said rail service traveling through its Dupont Circle Metro station is suspended while a fire investigation is underway.

Metro reported a track problem at the station that limited the Red Line to single tracking between Dupont Circle and Farragut North.

UPDATED: Red Line Alert: Trains service suspended btwn Van Ness & Farragut North due to fire department activity at Dupont Circle. Shuttle buses requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 31, 2022

The department has since said that reports of smoke between Dupont and Woodley Park stations stemmed from an arcing insulator.

D.C Fire and EMS said that the incident is under control.

A spokesperson for Metrorail said shuttle bus service has begun for those traveling between Van ness and Farragut North while train service is suspended.

There is no timeline for restoration of service at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Joe Fox contributed to this report.