Fire investigation limits Dupont Circle Red Line service for Metro riders

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 30, 2022, 10:30 PM

WMATA said rail service traveling through its Dupont Circle Metro station is suspended while a fire investigation is underway.

Metro reported a track problem at the station that limited the Red Line to single tracking between Dupont Circle and Farragut North.

The department has since said that reports of smoke between Dupont and Woodley Park stations stemmed from an arcing insulator.

D.C Fire and EMS said that the incident is under control.

A spokesperson for Metrorail said shuttle bus service has begun for those traveling between Van ness and Farragut North while train service is suspended.

There is no timeline for restoration of service at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Joe Fox contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

