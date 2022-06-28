Metro not properly storing flawed train cars, watchdog says

As Metro works to return its 7000-series train cars back into service, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission tweeted Tuesday that the transit agency is not following its own guidelines for marking cars that fail inspection.

The 7000 series cars had been pulled from service after a derailment on Metro’s Blue Line back in October, near Arlington National Cemetery.

That derailment was later blamed on the wheels’ alignment drifting too far apart.

Our team observed that some 7000 series railcars, which have failed wheelsets, were being stored at West Falls Church Yard, improperly — there were labels and signage missing in contrast to as the governing procedure referred to as SBF-110 would dictate. — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) June 28, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the commission said that it has brought the matter to Metro’s attention.

Earlier this month, Metro said it would return eight 7000 series trains to the tracks. But on Tuesday, the commission also tweeted that the limit on such cars allowed back into service — 64 — has only been reached twice since June 16.

Metro’s plan to return the train cars back into service is based on frequent detailed inspections, including inspecting trains each day before the rail cars are put into service.