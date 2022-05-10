Metro announces new general manager

Metro's new general manager will be Randy Clarke. Clarke, who is currently the CEO of Capital Metro, which serves Austin and central Texas.

Metro is getting a new leader.

Randy Clarke, of the Austin, Texas, public transit system, has been named general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, tasked with leading the D.C. subway system as it faces major challenges.

Clarke is currently the president and CEO of Capital Metro (CapMetro) in Austin, Texas, and will begin his new position in late summer.

The Metro Board of Directors announced the hire at a news conference Tuesday.

The hire comes as Metro seeks to lure riders back to the system following the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and restore public confidence in the system, which has run limited service since a derailment last fall. The investigation into the derailment last fall has resulted in all of Metro’s new 7000-series car being pulled from service, accounting for 60% of Metro’s entire fleet.

Metro’s current chief, Paul Wiedefeld, is retiring next month, after more than six years at the helm of the regional transit agency.

Clarke, joined Austin’s CapMetro in March 2018 and is credited with leading an effort to secure a large voter-approved referendum, called Project Connect, to expand the transit system there.

Clarke has also worked as a vice president at the American Public Transportation Association, leading safety audits and peer reviews at other transit systems across the country.

He also worked for six years at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, including as deputy chief operating officer and chief safety officer.