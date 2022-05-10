RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro announces new general manager

Metro announces new general manager

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro is getting a new leader.

Metro’s new GM Randy Clarke (Courtesy WMATA)

Randy Clarke, of the Austin, Texas, public transit system, has been named general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, tasked with leading the D.C. subway system as it faces major challenges.

Clarke is currently the president and CEO of Capital Metro (CapMetro) in Austin, Texas, and will begin his new position in late summer.

The Metro Board of Directors announced the hire at a news conference Tuesday.

The hire comes as Metro seeks to lure riders back to the system following the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and restore public confidence in the system, which has run limited service since a derailment last fall. The investigation into the derailment last fall has resulted in all of Metro’s new 7000-series car being pulled from service, accounting for 60% of Metro’s entire fleet.

Metro’s current chief, Paul Wiedefeld, is retiring next month, after more than six years at the helm of the regional transit agency.

Clarke, joined Austin’s CapMetro in March 2018 and is credited with leading an effort to secure a large voter-approved referendum, called Project Connect, to expand the transit system there.

Clarke has also worked as a vice president at the American Public Transportation Association, leading safety audits and peer reviews at other transit systems across the country.

He also worked for six years at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, including as deputy chief operating officer and chief safety officer.

 

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up