RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » L'Enfant Plaza entrance closes…

L’Enfant Plaza entrance closes for 7 months

Joan Jones | jjones@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 6:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Construction at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station will close the north entrance at Maryland Avenue and 7th Street SW for the next seven months.

Workers are replacing all three escalators at that location.

The seven-month closure will be for preparation, demolition, construction, installation and testing of the escalators.

Commuters can still access the station from the other L’Enfant Plaza entrances using an elevator.

Metro is in the midst of installing 130 new escalators across the system by 2028.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up