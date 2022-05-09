L’Enfant Plaza entrance closes for 7 months

Construction at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station will close the north entrance at Maryland Avenue and 7th Street SW for the next seven months.

Workers are replacing all three escalators at that location.

The seven-month closure will be for preparation, demolition, construction, installation and testing of the escalators.

Commuters can still access the station from the other L’Enfant Plaza entrances using an elevator.

Metro is in the midst of installing 130 new escalators across the system by 2028.