Green, Yellow line trains expected every 15 minutes

Metro said that service on Metrorail’s Green and Yellow lines is expected to improve starting Monday.

Starting Monday, Green and Yellow line trains will arrive every 15 minutes.

Stations serviced by both lines — from Greenbelt to L’Enfant Plaza — will see trains every seven to eight minutes, Metro said.

Last week, trains on the Green and Yellow lines were running every 20 minutes after several dozen train operators were pulled out of service following an investigation into lapsed safety recertifications.

Overall, nearly half of Metro’s 500 train operators were found to have lapsed recertifications, and Metro pulled from service 72 operators whose certifications were the most out-of-date.

Metro said Friday the weeklong reduction in service allowed enough of those operators to get recertified to restore service.

The recertification process involves classroom instruction and supervised testing in rail yards and on the mainline tracks.

The investigation into lapsed recertifications was followed by the sudden early retirement of outgoing General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader.