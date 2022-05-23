RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Green, Yellow line trains…

Green, Yellow line trains expected every 15 minutes

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 5:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro said that service on Metrorail’s Green and Yellow lines is expected to improve starting Monday.

Starting Monday, Green and Yellow line trains will arrive every 15 minutes.

Stations serviced by both lines — from Greenbelt to L’Enfant Plaza — will see trains every seven to eight minutes, Metro said.

Last week, trains on the Green and Yellow lines were running every 20 minutes after several dozen train operators were pulled out of service following an investigation into lapsed safety recertifications.

Overall, nearly half of Metro’s 500 train operators were found to have lapsed recertifications, and Metro pulled from service 72 operators whose certifications were the most out-of-date.

Metro said Friday the weeklong reduction in service allowed enough of those operators to get recertified to restore service.

The recertification process involves classroom instruction and supervised testing in rail yards and on the mainline tracks.

The investigation into lapsed recertifications was followed by the sudden early retirement of outgoing General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Jack Moore | metro | wmata

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up