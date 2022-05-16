Metro GM Wiedefeld retires a month early; COO Leader resigns

Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld has retired over a month earlier than planned, and the D.C.-area transit agency's Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader has stepped down effective immediately.

Wiedefeld, who was on the job for six years, said in a statement that he decided to start his retirement, originally slated for June 30, in order to provide a “more timely transition” to interim General Manager Andy Off before the transit agency’s new hire Randy Clarke takes over in July.

“Stepping aside a few weeks ahead of schedule is in the best interest of the agency and its workforce, whom I have been deeply proud to lead over the last six years,” Wiedefeld said.

The Metro Board of Directors has accepted Wiedefeld’s decision.

Leader, who was in charge of rail, bus and paratransit services, submitted his resignation Monday. He had been in his role since 2016. Both the Metro Board and Wiedefield accepted his resignation.

Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in a statement that the timing gives Off the opportunity to lead the agency “with a continued emphasis on safety.”

On Sunday, Metro said nearly half of its 500 operators have lapsed recertification, causing the removal of 72 operators. The decrease in operators caused delays in the Green and Yellow lines Monday.

Last week, the agency announced Clarke as its new general manager. Metro did not say if his start date will be pushed up following Leader and Wiedefeld’s departures.