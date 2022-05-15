RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro removes some train…

Metro removes some train operators over lapsed recertification

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly half of Metro’s 500 operators have lapsed recertification, WMATA said in a statement Sunday. As a result, train services will be delayed beginning Monday.

Green and Yellow line services will be running six-car trains every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

WMATA said that, before May 2021, 72 operators did not complete the appropriate classroom instruction and supervised testing required to operate trains safely. Those 72 operators will be removed from service.

Max Smith, a spokesman for the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, shared that an audit of Metrorail identified that the transportation service didn’t meet operations standards and “stopped training for recertification entirely.”

“They were falling even further and further behind rather than getting closer and closer to catching up, which would have been the hope,” Smith told WTOP.

He says that Metro decided that cutting back the number of operators would be best for the safety of passengers and staff. Without it, he says, they could be without “a level of safety assurance.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic was partly responsible for some pauses in training — some operators were behind for more than a year — Smith says that the pandemic should not be a reason that Metro is behind on these certifications two years into the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a challenge that Metro has had pre-pandemic, and it’s something that really needs to be addressed now,” he said.

The discussion followed the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s announced support of Metro’s decision to “provide for the safety of Metrorail riders.”

“The WMSC communicated the seriousness of this safety issue to Metrorail and gathered additional information over the last few weeks, so we are pleased that the Chief Safety Officer and Metro Board are now aggressively addressing the matter,”

Metro’s plan was described by Smith as a “first step” to addressing the issue with a revised action plan to catch operators up on their certifications and avoid lapses in the future. In addition, he says Metro’s responsibility will be to develop and implement these plans.

Extra trains for special events or crowding will likely be unavailable. Those shortages will continue to the end of May, Metro said.

The transit service said that re-certifying more than 250 rail operators will take approximately two to three months.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up