Metro increases patrols, K-9 sweeps after New York subway shooting

Officials with Metro say there are no known credible threats to D.C.’s mass transit system but they are stepping up…

Officials with Metro say there are no known credible threats to D.C.’s mass transit system but they are stepping up patrols as a precaution after several people were shot at a subway platform in New York City Tuesday morning .

“We are monitoring the developing situation in New York,” Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesman Ian Jannetta told WTOP in an email.

“There is no known, specific or credible threat to Metro at this time. Additional K-9 sweeps and patrols are being implemented in the system as a precaution.”

Metro is asking employees and customers to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Metro Transit Police Department by calling 202-962-2121 or texting MY-MPTD (69-6873).

We’re horrified by this morning’s event @NYCTSubway & continue to monitor security of our system w/heightened awareness; there are currently no known credible threats. Be vigilant & report any suspicious behavior immediately to MTPD at 202-962-2121 or text MYMTPD (696873) #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 12, 2022

The shooting in New York came at the height of the morning rush hour at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Authorities said at least 13 people were hurt, including five people who were shot.

Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were investigating reports there had also been an explosion.

As of Tuesday morning, police said they were still searching for the suspect.

WTOP’s Acacia James and The Associated Press contributed to this report.