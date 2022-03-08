Metro has set a date for the months-long closing of Metrorail's Yellow Line crossing over the Potomac River and of a service shutdown south of Reagan National Airport.

In a statement Tuesday, Metro said the Yellow Line bridge over the river would be closed Sept. 10 for seven to eight months. They’ll also repair the steel-lined tunnels between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations.

The long-delayed Potomac Yard station will also begin construction Sept. 10, and that will require a six-week shutdown of rail service south of the National Airport station to build new tracks.

“Exact service plans will be released later this year as construction plans are finalized,” Metro said.

Other projects coming up include drainage work at the Medical Center, Wheaton, Metro Center, Federal Triangle and L’Enfant Plaza stations; leak-mitigation work between Silver Spring and Forest Glen, and between Tenleytown and Friendship Heights; and a ventilation project between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park.

They’ll all require weekend shutdowns and single-tracking, Metro said.