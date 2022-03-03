CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Phase 2 of Metro’s Silver Line, delayed again

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 5:27 AM

The long-delayed opening of Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and beyond, has been pushed back again.

Last month, it was estimated that the 11.4-mile, six-station extension would open this spring. But a new projection was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ transportation committee.

When Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who chairs the committee, asked when Phase 2 of the Silver Line would open, Martha Coello with the county transportation department gave a laugh before answering.

“That’s the million dollar — billion dollar question at this point. We believe early summer,” said Coello.

The project is now in a testing phase that’s expected to last 90 days, but that could be extended if unexpected issues pop up.

Coello said the actual opening date will be established by Metro’s board.

Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay said he’s fed up with the seemingly endless changes.

“I think we’re all obviously very frustrated in the timeline and sliding schedule. It’s almost become a joke now when we get a new date,” McKay said.

Supervisor John Foust said he thinks project managers are letting the county down.

“It’s inconceivable that a $3 billion project does not have a schedule showing a projected completion date,” said Foust.

McKay made it clear that he’s concerned about more than just the speed of construction work.

“We want a schedule, we want this open as soon as possible, but we also don’t want corners cut that are going to be sending an invoice to the county, and there’s no reason why we can’t have both,” McKay said. “We’re going to have one angry Board of Supervisors if it turns out in a matter of two years from now we have major repairs to make out here.”

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

