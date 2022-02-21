Metro’s Twitter account hacked, posts included expletives

The official Metrorail information account was hacked early Monday.

If you were looking for information from Metro’s Twitter account early Monday morning, you were met with posts that included expletives and memes that made it obvious the service’s accounts were hijacked.

The posts started around 3:30 a.m. and lasted about two hours before some posts became marked as “unavailable,” but were not yet been removed entirely from the @WMTA account.

Though it seems Metro regained control of one account, a tweet from the hacker remained visible on Metrorail’s information account.

The official Metrorail information account asked people not to follow @WMATA because of the hack. But moments later that account, @metrorailinfo, was also hacked.

“We aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts @WMATA @MetrorailInfo were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture. The posts will be removed, and our account will be secured. We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach,” said Sherri L. Ly, a spokeswoman for Metro, in an email to WTOP

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.