Metro to increase Red Line service in the coming days

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 12:55 PM

Metro announced it has plans to improve Red Line service starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, following months of limited train frequency amid ongoing repairs to its 7000-series fleet.

The service increase comes alongside recent improvements on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

On weekdays, Metro said Red Line trains will operate every 10 minutes with trains running every 20 minutes on all other lines. It added that trains operate every seven to 10 minutes along those stations served by multiple lines.

Paul Wiedefeld, outgoing chief executive officer at Metro, said he was thankful for the support of customers in the area as they navigate the recovery across the region.

“We know every minute counts when you have somewhere to be, so we’re working hard to safely put as many trains into service as possible,” Wiedefeld said.

Metro added that it continues to focus on the 7000-series fleet responsible for the Blue line derailment in 2021. The organization continues working on restoring its “legacy fleet” of 2000-, 3000- and 6000-series cars.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

