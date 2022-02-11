Metro to add trains on Blue, Orange, Silver lines

Metrorail will start running more trains on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines on Monday. Metro said trains on the three lines will start coming at least every 20 minutes.

The move comes as Metro is returning more of its older 2000, 3000 and 6000 Series trains to service while the return of the new 7000 Series trains remains held up.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Our focus on making the legacy fleet available is allowing us to gradually add trains for passenger service, and I thank our workforce for their dedication and around-the-clock efforts to improve rail service.”

The Red Line will run every 12 minutes; the Green and Yellow lines, every 20 minutes. The same schedule holds on weekends, Metro said, except that the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will arrive at 24-minute intervals.