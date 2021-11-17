CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Metro sees marginal improvement on train times as derailment investigation keeps newer cars sidelined

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 5:34 PM

Metro said Wednesday that train times on the rail system have improved, albeit marginally.

The transit agency was forced to pull its entire fleet of 7000-series train cars after a Blue Line train derailed last month, causing service delays. In the days following the rail cars’ departure from the tracks, some lines saw trains scheduled once every 40 minutes.

On Wednesday, Metro said Red Line trains were running every 12 minutes, Green and Yellow Line trains every 20 minutes, and all other lines were running every 24 minutes. Compared to Nov. 8, most lines saw gains of a few minutes.

Metro brought back a number of 2000-, 3000- and 6000-series trains for active use in the transit system, some of which had not been in service in well over a decade. The transit agency said the extra rail cars would help improve the frequency of trains, but that normal operating schedules would likely not return until the 7000-series cars are approved to return to the system.

Metro released a video showing its process for testing the 7000-series trains for issues in the wheel and axle assembly, which is what the agency said caused the Blue Line derailment in October.

