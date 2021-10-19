What to know about Metro’s Tuesday delays

Metrorail's reduced service pattern will continue through the weekend as investigators probe the derailment of a 7000-series Blue Line car. Here's what you need to know.

The transit agency has cut train frequency through at least Sunday after pulling its 7000-series cars from service on orders from the rapid transit system’s safety watchdog. Frustrated passengers encountered long waits and crowded platforms during peak hours Monday with one rider describing his evening commute as “a nightmare.”

Trains will arrive every 30 minutes on the Blue, Yellow, Orange, Silver and Green lines under what Metro has termed a basic service pattern. The Red Line will run every 15 minutes. The Silver Line will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW only.

Reporting from the New Carrollton Metro station shortly after Tuesday opening, WTOP’s John Domen saw a nearly 40-minute wait for the next Orange Line train to Vienna.

Reporting from the New Carrollton Metro station shortly after Tuesday opening, WTOP's John Domen saw a nearly 40-minute wait for the next Orange Line train to Vienna.

All trains are limited to six cars each of Metro’s older models after the more modern 7000 series, which constitutes over 60% of the system’s fleet of rolling stock, were parked for inspection effective Monday morning.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternatives whenever possible, including Metrobus or telework. Drivers could see more traffic than usual on the region’s major roadways during rush hour and should make for extra travel time.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that its initial findings revealed a 7000-series Blue Line railcar had shifted off the track at least twice before ultimately derailing between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations and stranding around 200 passengers in a dark tunnel.

A preliminary investigation detected a flaw in the car’s wheel gauge assembly that had led to its wheels shifting too far apart on their axles. In a round of emergency inspections that began Friday, Metro found at least 21 similar defects on 7000-series cars assembled in Nebraska by the Japan-based Kawasaki Rail Car Company and placed into service starting 2015.

Federal officials were later informed by Metro of similar problems with 7000-series cars dating back to 2017. Two failures were reported in 2017 and 2018 each; inspections turned up four and five failures in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Eighteen failures were reported in 2021 prior to Tuesday’s Blue Line derailment and the emergency inspections it triggered.

In a news conference Monday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the agency first learned of the wheel problems as a result of the current investigation and supported the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s move temporarily taking the 7000 series out of service, noting the growing number of failures.

“We are fortunate that no fatalities or serious injuries occurred as a result of any of these derailments, but the potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant,” Homendy said, adding that the defect “could have resulted in a catastrophic event.”

Metro said it would work with the safety commission, federal authorities and manufacturer Kawasaki to determine the “next best steps for returning the 7000 series to service,” stating on its website that the rail cars will not make a return “until they are deemed safe.”

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report; John Domen reported from New Carrollton, Maryland.