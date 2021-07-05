CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Fourth of July riders…

Fourth of July riders set pandemic record on Metro

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 5, 2021, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Red-white-and-blue revelers packed the National Mall Sunday for the annual Independence Day fireworks show — and many of them took Metro to get there.

The transit agency said it saw a pandemic-record high ridership during the holiday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, about 174,000 trips were taken on the rail system, Metro tweeted Sunday night. That’s the highest single-day ridership since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number is likely to continue rising; the transit agency said final ridership numbers were expected to be posted Monday.

Still, the number of Metro riders paled in comparison to the pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the Metro system recorded more than 400,000 riders on July 4.

Last year, visitors were discouraged from watching the fireworks show on the National Mall because of coronavirus restrictions on crowds.

Overall, Metro ridership sharply fell amid the virus-related restrictions to about 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Last month, the Metro Board of Directors approved a series of changes that’ll go into effect later this summer aimed at luring riders back. The changes include the extension of hours until midnight seven days a week starting this month, and until 1 a.m. on weekends starting in September. In addition, Metro will run trains more frequently during peak hours and offer a flat $2 fare per ride on weekends.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up