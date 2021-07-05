Fourth of July riders set pandemic record on Metro

The transit agency said it saw a pandemic record high ridership during the holiday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, about 174,000 trips were taken on the rail system, Metro tweeted Sunday night.

Red-white-and-blue revelers packed the National Mall Sunday for the annual Independence Day fireworks show — and many of them took Metro to get there.

The transit agency said it saw a pandemic-record high ridership during the holiday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, about 174,000 trips were taken on the rail system, Metro tweeted Sunday night. That’s the highest single-day ridership since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number is likely to continue rising; the transit agency said final ridership numbers were expected to be posted Monday.

Still, the number of Metro riders paled in comparison to the pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the Metro system recorded more than 400,000 riders on July 4.

Last year, visitors were discouraged from watching the fireworks show on the National Mall because of coronavirus restrictions on crowds.

Overall, Metro ridership sharply fell amid the virus-related restrictions to about 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Last month, the Metro Board of Directors approved a series of changes that’ll go into effect later this summer aimed at luring riders back. The changes include the extension of hours until midnight seven days a week starting this month, and until 1 a.m. on weekends starting in September. In addition, Metro will run trains more frequently during peak hours and offer a flat $2 fare per ride on weekends.