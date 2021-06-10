Metro set to increase service, decrease some rail fares

Metro is set to increase service and reduce some costs in the hope that riders will go back to using the system.

Under changes approved by the Metro Board of Directors on Thursday, Metrorail hours will be extended to midnight, seven days a week, this summer.

This fall, rail will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Starting around Labor Day, there will be more service as well: Trains will come at least every 10 minutes during peak hours, every 12 minutes or less all day and every 15 minutes or less during late-night hours.

Rail riders will pay a $2 flat fee on weekends, and prices will be temporarily slashed for monthly passes. The rail-bus transfer fee will be eliminated.

“I think these incentives on the table will hopefully, again, welcome people back – will give them an incentive to get on Metro [and] hopefully resume their commuting patterns,” Metro board chair Paul Smedberg said before the vote.