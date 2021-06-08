CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro adds Android phones…

Metro adds Android phones for ‘touch-free’ SmarTrip payments

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SmarTrip card has officially launched on Android devices for touch-free payment at the D.C. area’s Metro transit system. This comes nearly nine months after the transit agency launched the app and payment system for iPhones.

Starting Tuesday, SmarTrip users with Android devices can ride trains and buses by pairing their cards to Google Pay and holding their devices near a card reader at any location where the physical card is accepted, including fare gates in stations, buses and parking lots.

“As the region reopens, everyone can go contactless and use their phones to ride on Metro,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said Monday.

“Today people have the convenience of paying for just about anything by using their phones. And now paying for a ride on Metro is just as easy as buying a cup of coffee.”

Learn how to transfer your existing card to your Android phone:

Riders can add an existing SmarTrip card to their Google Pay app or purchase a new one.

According to Metro, 93% of riders either use an iPhone or Android phones. Wiedefeld said a large proportion of Metrobus riders use Android phones.

Metro said it will also waive the $2 fee for a SmarTrip card for all Android users who purchase a virtual card during the first six months.

Learn how to add value to your pass right on your phone:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Financial management workforce to get boost from new learning portal

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up