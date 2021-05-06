CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Metro to expand bus service next month

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 5:43 PM

Metro announced on Thursday that in June it will expand the hours on 36 Metrobus routes and restore service on some lines to pre-pandemic levels.

Starting June 6, Metro said in a statement, the following routes will run until 2 a.m. seven nights a week:

  • D.C. Routes 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4 and X2
  • Maryland Routes A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8
  • Virginia Routes 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B

Service will be restored to pre-pandemic levels on the 60 and W3 routes in D.C., and the C29 in Maryland, on Saturdays.

Weekend service is restored to Route 62, in D.C., and weekday service to Routes 18J, 23B, 23T, 26A and 28F in Virginia.

There will also be new timetables for a number of routes in D.C. and Maryland. Check the timetables for details.

And starting July 10, the Fairfax Connector will take over the routes of the 3T, 15K, 3A, 29C and 29W buses. You can find out more about that on the Fairfax Connector site.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

