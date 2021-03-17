Metro signs deal for new railcars

Metro has awarded a contract to make at least 256 8000-series railcars, though that number could grow to 800. The contract could be worth up to $2.2 billion.

Metro said in a statement Wednesday that it had awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail to make at least 256 8000-series railcars, though that number could grow to 800. The contract could be worth up to $2.2 billion.

The 8000-series would be an improvement on the recently issued 7000-series cars, and would replace the 2000- and 3000-series cars, which have been in service since the early 1980s, Metro said.

The new cars will have more real-time information on digital screens, according to Metro, and will be lighter and more energy-efficient, with better braking.

“The new railcars will take everything customers love about the 7000-series and incorporate the latest technology and features that will serve hundreds of millions of passengers over the cars’ 40-year lifespan,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in the statement.

Metro added that Hitachi is looking for a spot in the D.C. area to assemble the cars, which would lead to the creation of local jobs.