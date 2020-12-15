CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Person struck by Metro train at L’Enfant Plaza

Jack Moore

December 15, 2020, 11:30 AM

A person was struck by a Metro train at L’Enfant Plaza station, leading to delays on the Yellow and Green Lines Tuesday morning.

The person was struck by a Yellow Line at the station around 8:45 a.m., Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly told WTOP.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the person was rescued from underneath the Metro train and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Train service at the station was suspended on the upper level and two entrances — the 9th and D street and Maryland Avenue entrances — were closed.

Metro said shortly after 11:30 a.m. Green and Yellow Line service had been restored, but riders should expect residual delays.

It was the second incident on a Metro train that led to delays Tuesday morning. Earlier, an FBI agent shot someone aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center in Bethesda, authorities said. The shooting is still under investigation.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

