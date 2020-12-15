CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Shooting on Metro Red Line train causes service delays

Valerie Bonk

December 15, 2020, 8:36 AM

Police are investigating a shooting involving an FBI agent on a Metro train in Maryland that suspended service on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department received reports of an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center in Bethesda.

A gunshot wound victim was transported from Medical Center Station to the hospital, according to Metro spokeswoman Sherri L. Ly.

The transit police department is investigating the events leading up to the incident, and the FBI is conducting an investigation of its agent and the subsequent shooting.

Red Line trains are bypassing Medical Center with single tracking between Grovernor and Medical Center as the investigation continues.

Between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., Metro suspended Red Line service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

