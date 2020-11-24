THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Metro Red Line service suspended after cars separate near Glenmont

Rick Massimo

November 24, 2020, 2:58 PM

Passengers were stuck on a Metro Red Line train after cars became separated in a tunnel near the Glenmont station around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said their units responded and escorted 12 passengers from the train in a “fairly smooth process.”

All passengers were evaluated, and one, with a medical condition, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening condition.

Piringer said there was no fire, smoke or serious injuries, and that the incident happened less than 100 yards from the station.

Metro has suspended service between Glenmont and Forest Glen.

Shuttle buses are available for affected customers.

