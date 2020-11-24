Metro Red Line service suspended after cars separate near Glenmont

Passengers were stuck on a Metro Red Line train after cars became separated in a tunnel near the Glenmont station Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said their units responded and escorted 12 passengers from the train in a “fairly smooth process.”

Update – Glenmont Metro Station, Georgia Avenue, train headed from Wheaton to Glenmont separated/the couple at interlocking area near Glenmont Station, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 12 passengers & transported 1 adult (medical) NLT, passengers on train were evacuated https://t.co/dJhUXzFNUh pic.twitter.com/fYVvZ3KiJP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 24, 2020

All passengers were evaluated, and one, with a medical condition, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening condition.

Piringer said there was no fire, smoke or serious injuries, and that the incident happened less than 100 yards from the station.

Metro has suspended service between Glenmont and Forest Glen.

Shuttle buses are available for affected customers.