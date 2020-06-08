Shutdowns come to Yellow, Green lines for trackwork

The Yellow and Green lines will see closures over the next few weeks as Metro moves to take advantage of decreased ridership during the coronavirus pandemic to perform needed trackwork.

The first leg of closures hits the Yellow Line on Monday when the train bridge over the Potomac will be shut down.This closure will last three weeks. Riders will need to use Blue Line trains for travel between D.C. and Virginia. Yellow Line trains will only run in Virginia between Huntington and Reagan National Airport.

Green Line closures start June 14. Buses will replace trains at impacted stations.

Below is the listed trackwork and times.

Week 1: June 8-13, 2020

Work zone: Yellow Line; L’Enfant Plaza to Pentagon

End Date: June 27

Stations closed: None

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport only. There will be no Yellow Line service in D.C. or Maryland. Use the Green Line instead.

Week 2: June 14-20, 2020

Work zone #1: Green Line; Anacostia to L’Enfant Plaza

End Date: June 20

Stations closed: Waterfront and Navy Yard-Ballpark

Free shuttle buses replace trains between Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza making stops at Navy Yard-Ballpark and Waterfront stations.

Work zone #2: Yellow Line; L’Enfant Plaza to Pentagon

End Date: June 27

Stations closed: None

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport only. There will be no Yellow Line service in DC or Maryland. Use the Green Line instead.

Week 3: June 21-27, 2020

Work zone #1: Yellow Line, Green Line; L’Enfant Plaza to Shaw-Howard U

End Date: June 27

Stations closed: Mt. Vernon Square, Gallery Place (lower level) and Archives

Free shuttle buses replace trains between L’Enfant Plaza and Shaw-Howard University stations. Shuttle buses will make an intermediate stop at Gallery Place only. No bus service at Archives or Mt. Vernon Square, because these stations are already closed as part of Metro’s coronavirus response.

L’Enfant Plaza remains open for Green Line service toward Branch Avenue only. There will be no Green Line service toward Greenbelt, and no Yellow Line service. Trains on the lower level ( Blue and Orange lines) will operate normally.

Work zone #2: Yellow Line; L’Enfant Plaza to Pentagon

End Date: June 27

Stations closed: None