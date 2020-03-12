Weekend races, parade canceled but Metro track work still on

Many events across the region have been canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus, but Metro track work is proceeding as planned.

Many events across the D.C. region have been canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus, including several parades and races that had been scheduled to close streets. But Metro track work is going forward as originally planned.

Major track work and Maryland Purple Line construction will impact four of Metro’s six lines this weekend.

Metro

On Metro, there are no Red Line trains north of Takoma due to Purple Line construction over the Red Line tracks in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The work also closes Colesville Road at the Metro stop.

Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses to and from Glenmont, Wheaton and Forest Glen run through Silver Spring to Fort Totten. Shuttle buses to and from Takoma only run to Silver Spring.

On the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines, single-tracking is scheduled between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory. Each of the three lines is scheduled to run only every 22 minutes, and Silver Line trains are scheduled to turn back toward Wiehle-Reston East at Federal Center SW.

There is no work scheduled on the Yellow or Green Lines this weekend.

For now, Metro is scheduled to move into Cherry Blossom season track work schedules starting next weekend, which limits work during the day on weekends.

Road work

Toll system replacement work continues on the Intercounty Connector this weekend, with a closure of the eastbound lanes from Georgia Avenue to Layhill Road.

The Maryland Transportation Administration expects significant delays at the Bay Bridge this weekend due to St. Patrick’s Day revelers, although Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled. More significant delays are expected next month around Easter due to ongoing construction work.

On the Capital Beltway, the ramp from the Inner Loop to the Clara Barton Parkway will be closed this weekend for tree work from about 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the State Highway Administration said.

Construction on numerous other ongoing projects also continues across the area, including Interstate 95 and Interstate 66.

Canceled events

There had been scheduled road closures in Arlington, Virginia, this weekend for the Four Courts Four Miler and in the District for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but both events have been called off due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

Numerous other scheduled events are also postponed or canceled as the region tries to contain the virus.

