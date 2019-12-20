Ring in 2020 with extended Metro service on New Year’s Eve

Metro trains will run until 2 a.m. for New Year's Eve revelers celebrating the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

The final trains will depart stations one hour later than a typical Friday or Saturday night.

Since some trains leave more than 30 minutes before the stated closing time, riders should check last train times carefully to avoid missing trains.

There is no major track work planned that day.

Metro does not have a sponsor for the service.

During the day New Year’s Eve, Metro is running a normal weekday rail and bus schedule including parking fees.

On New Year’s Day, Metro will run a Sunday rail and bus schedule with trains running between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

