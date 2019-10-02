2 injured after 2 Metro trains crash at Farragut West Metro station

Two Metro trains crashed at Farragut West Metro station early Monday morning, injuring two Metro employees.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a call about the crash came in around 1 a.m. There were no passengers in either train.

Both Metro employees were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said in a tweet.

