2 injured after 2 Metro trains crash at Farragut West Metro station

Two Metro trains crashed at Farragut West Metro station early Monday morning, injuring two Metro employees.
D.C. Fire and EMS said a call about the crash came in around 1 a.m. There were no passengers in either train.
Both Metro employees were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said in a tweet.
Update @wmata train collision Farragut West Station. Both patients removed & being transported non life threatening injuries. Situation stable & #DCsBravest are starting to return some units. We continue to work closely with @wmata and @MetroTransitPD in unified command. pic.twitter.com/9fVqsoE9QS
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 7, 2019
WTOP’s Marcus Lustig contributed to this report. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.