2 injured after 2 Metro trains crash at Farragut West Metro station

Reem Nadeem

October 7, 2019, 2:00 AM

Two Metro trains crashed at Farragut West Metro station early Monday morning, injuring two Metro employees.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a call about the crash came in around 1 a.m. There were no passengers in either train.

Both Metro employees were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said in a tweet.

WTOP’s Marcus Lustig contributed to this report. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.

