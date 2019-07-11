Track work on Blue, Yellow, Red, Green lines this weekend

Metro single-tracking slows the Red and Green lines this weekend. Here's what you need to know to get around this weekend.

Metro single-tracking slows the Red and Green lines this weekend, and Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport remain closed due to summerlong repair work.

On the Red Line this weekend, trains are scheduled every 16 minutes, with additional trains during the day between Shady Grove and NoMa-Gallaudet.

On the Green Line, trains are scheduled every 15 or 16 minutes with single-tracking between Southern Avenue and Naylor Road.

The Blue and Yellow Line shutdown of Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Van Dorn Street, Huntington and Franconia-Springfield runs through Sept. 8.

Shuttle buses are running, including during Saturday night’s USA & Alexandria Birthday Celebration that includes fireworks along the Old Town waterfront.

Road construction and crowds around events could create travel issues elsewhere.

