Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Track work on Blue,…

Track work on Blue, Yellow, Red, Green lines this weekend

Max Smith | @amaxsmith

July 11, 2019, 4:24 AM

Metro single-tracking slows the Red and Green lines this weekend, and Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport remain closed due to summerlong repair work.

On the Red Line this weekend, trains are scheduled every 16 minutes, with additional trains during the day between Shady Grove and NoMa-Gallaudet.

On the Green Line, trains are scheduled every 15 or 16 minutes with single-tracking between Southern Avenue and Naylor Road.

The Blue and Yellow Line shutdown of Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Van Dorn Street, Huntington and Franconia-Springfield runs through Sept. 8.

Shuttle buses are running, including during Saturday night’s USA & Alexandria Birthday Celebration that includes fireworks along the Old Town waterfront.

Road construction and crowds around events could create travel issues elsewhere.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News
max smith metro Metro track work single-tracking track work weekend trackwork wmata

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up