Metro Board members subpoenaed in Jack Evans probe

Metro Board members have recently received subpoenas tied to the federal investigation of former board chairman Jack Evans, WTOP has learned.

At least two board members have personally received grand jury subpoenas in recent days, a Metro source with knowledge of the situation said.

The Metro Board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to “indemnify board members.” While a draft of the resolution is not yet available, indemnification votes at Metro are typically meant to relieve people or organizations from legal liability for incidents involving the agency. A draft is expected to be available before the meeting.

The Metro Board oversees the funding, operation and expansion of the rail and bus system in the D.C. metro area.

Evans resigned from the Metro Board last month after details of an internal ethics probe were revealed. Federal agents also raided his home last month.

The D.C. Council is voting Tuesday to strip Evans of his role as Finance Committee chair.

