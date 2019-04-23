202
Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Will Metro be open…

Will Metro be open for Capitals’ Game 7?

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith April 23, 2019 10:14 am 04/23/2019 10:14am
Share

Washington Capitals fans should be able to take Metro to Wednesday’s decisive Game 7 of the first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Metro plans to run a normal Wednesday schedule, with train service until about 11:30 p.m.

The NHL scheduled the game for 7:30 p.m., which means trains will run late enough for fans at the game or out watching elsewhere as long as there are no marathon overtime periods.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Washington Capitals’ 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs run

Last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals are hoping for a repeat in 2019. See photos of their playoff run.
Trains are scheduled every 15 to 20 minutes, although Metro typically has additional trains on standby if needed when crowds pack into Metro Center and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

Monday through Thursday nights, the last trains leave Gallery Place-Chinatown for Huntington at 11:19 p.m., Branch Avenue at 11:28 p.m., Shady Grove at 11:32 p.m., Glenmont at 11:38 p.m. and Greenbelt at 11:48 p.m.

The last trains leave Metro Center for New Carrollton at 11:20 p.m., Wiehle-Reston East at 11:21 p.m., Largo Town Center at 11:27 p.m., Franconia-Springfield at 11:28 p.m., and Glenmont, Shady Grove and Vienna at 11:36 p.m.

If the Capitals win Wednesday, the New York Islanders would come to Capital One Arena for the first two games of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That series is expected to start this weekend.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
game 7 Latest News Local News max smith metro NHL News nhl playoffs Sports Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports wmata
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 23
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600