Will Metro be open for Capitals’ Game 7?

Washington Capitals fans should be able to take Metro to Wednesday’s decisive Game 7 of the first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Metro plans to run a normal Wednesday schedule, with train service until about 11:30 p.m.

The NHL scheduled the game for 7:30 p.m., which means trains will run late enough for fans at the game or out watching elsewhere as long as there are no marathon overtime periods.

Trains are scheduled every 15 to 20 minutes, although Metro typically has additional trains on standby if needed when crowds pack into Metro Center and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

Monday through Thursday nights, the last trains leave Gallery Place-Chinatown for Huntington at 11:19 p.m., Branch Avenue at 11:28 p.m., Shady Grove at 11:32 p.m., Glenmont at 11:38 p.m. and Greenbelt at 11:48 p.m.

The last trains leave Metro Center for New Carrollton at 11:20 p.m., Wiehle-Reston East at 11:21 p.m., Largo Town Center at 11:27 p.m., Franconia-Springfield at 11:28 p.m., and Glenmont, Shady Grove and Vienna at 11:36 p.m.

If the Capitals win Wednesday, the New York Islanders would come to Capital One Arena for the first two games of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That series is expected to start this weekend.

