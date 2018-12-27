Weekend single-tracking before Metro stays open late New Year’s Eve

Single-tracking disruptions are planned on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines on this final weekend of 2018.

Orange and Blue line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes with single-tracking downtown between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW. Silver Line trains are cut back Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 to run only between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston.

There is no track work scheduled on the Red, Yellow or Green lines.

New Year’s Eve

On Monday, Dec. 31 Metro plans to run regular weekday service most of the day, including a 5 a.m. opening.

Metro will stay open late after the ball drops though, with the system closing at 2 a.m. There is no scheduled track work.

On New Year’s Day, Metro will run a Sunday schedule with the rail system open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other transit and commuter bus systems run reduced schedules.

Upcoming shutdowns, single-tracking

In addition to a Jan. 12-13 weekend shutdown of the Blue and Yellow lines north of Reagan National Airport, Metro announced additional service disruptions Wednesday that are also at least partly tied to station lighting upgrades.

The Pentagon, Crystal City and Pentagon City stations are scheduled to be closed Jan. 12-13, with only shuttle buses connecting Reagan National Airport to Rosslyn and stations in the District. Single-tracking is scheduled in that area Jan. 5-6 for separate work.

The weekend of Jan. 26-27, Metro plans a weekend shutdown of the southern part of the Blue and Yellow lines for cable installation, with no trains that weekend south of Braddock Road.

Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St., Huntington, Eisenhower Ave., and King St. are all scheduled to be closed the final weekend in January. Those stations, plus Braddock Road, are scheduled to be shut down for months next summer. Metro also plans single-tracking Jan. 26-27 on the Red Line for lighting work at Van Ness, Tenleytown and Friendship Heights.

The Red Line tracks are scheduled to be shut down Feb. 9-10 between Dupont Circle and Judiciary Square for switch replacement, as well as lighting work at Metro Center and Gallery Place. The Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers Feb. 9, but trains on other lines are still scheduled to be running through Metro Center and Gallery Place.

Additional evening and weekend single-tracking or shutdowns are planned to follow on parts of the Green and Red lines for additional lighting replacement. Metro has already put LEDs along the tracks at 15 stations and plans to add additional new lights on the platforms to further brighten the stations.

Metro hopes the years of work to complete lighting changes at all 48 underground stations will also cut power costs and make maintenance easier.

