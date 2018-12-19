Single-tracking slows 4 Metro lines just before Christmas

Try to get out the door early if you're planning to do some shopping at the malls around Tysons Corner. Or if you're heading into the District, plan some extra time due to long intervals between trains.

WASHINGTON — If you’re planning to use Metro to get some last-minute shopping done, or to get into D.C. from the suburbs this weekend, you may want to consider an alternative.

The Silver Line is cut back Saturday and Sunday to only run between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston. Those trains are scheduled every 20 minutes.

Tysons Corner Center suggests that drivers heading to the mall for last-minute shopping go before noon to avoid the worst traffic jams.

Blue and Orange Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW, with trains on each line also scheduled every 20 minutes.

Red Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Van Ness and Friendship Heights, with trains every 18 minutes along the length of the line. Additional trains are scheduled in the middle of the day between Farragut North and Silver Spring.

No track work is scheduled on the Yellow or Green Lines this weekend.

With an expected holiday getaway Friday, other transit systems expect an earlier rush, and they have adjusted bus and rail service.

Maryland’s MTA Commuter Bus operates a modified evening schedule Dec. 21, an S schedule Dec. 24, no service except Route 201 Dec. 25, a regular schedule Dec. 26-28, an S schedule Dec. 31 and no service except Route 201 Jan. 1.

Metro plans regular Monday hours Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Metro plans a Sunday schedule.

The weekend before New Year’s Day, Metro has tentatively scheduled single tracking downtown on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines.

Metrorail will close at 2 a.m. after the ball drops to ring in 2019. Riders will pay off-peak fares, and there is no scheduled track work. The system is scheduled to open at 5 a.m. on Dec. 31, like a typical Monday.

On New Year’s Day, the system is scheduled to run on a Sunday schedule, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.

Loudoun County transit services do not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Since President Donald Trump has given federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve, Loudoun County Commuter Bus service will not run Dec. 24. Loudoun commuter buses run on only a limited schedule on the days between Christmas and New Year’s. Local bus and Metro Connection buses run regular schedules on all but Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Other transit service changes around D.C.

MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Riders can still call to schedule a trip.

Fairfax Connector runs holiday weekday service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Sunday service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and regular service the rest of the holiday period.

MARC plans an “R” schedule on all three lines Christmas Eve, no service Christmas Day, regular service the remainder of that week, and an “R” schedule New Year’s Eve. There is no MARC service New Year’s Day.

VRE plans an “S” schedule Christmas Eve, no service Christmas Day, an “S” schedule the remainder of that week and New Year’s Eve and no service New Year’s Day.

PRTC OmniRide commuter buses do not run Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. OmniLink local buses run on Christmas Eve but not on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit does not run Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, and buses run a modified schedule to match VRE’s “S” schedule on the other days.

Frederick, Md. TransIT does not run Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, buses operate on only a limited schedule.

The Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland (RTA) in Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties does not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

