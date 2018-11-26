202.5
Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Metro to close at…

Metro to close at 2 a.m. for New Year’s Eve revelers

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith November 26, 2018 4:15 pm 11/26/2018 04:15pm
Share
New Year's Eve in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — Metro will close at 2 a.m. again this year New Year’s Eve to ring in 2019.

That is 2.5 hours later than the current Monday night into Tuesday morning schedule.

Related Stories

There is no track work planned New Year’s Eve and Metro will charge off-peak fares.

On New Year’s Day, Metro will run on a Sunday schedule with trains only running from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Depending on the exact station and the direction of travel, the last trains can leave more than 40 minutes earlier than Metro’s stated closing time, so it is important to check last train times in advance.

This is the second year the system will close at 2 a.m. after the ball drops. Three years ago, the rail system ran until 3 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
dc metro new years eve dc new years eve Latest News Metro hours metro new year's eve new years eve 2019 dc new years eve hours Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News wmata hours new years eve dc wmata new years eve
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500