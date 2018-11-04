Woman in motorized wheelchair struck by train at Friendship Heights station

A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a Shady Grove-bound train at Friendship Heights Metro Station Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a Shady Grove-bound train at Friendship Heights Metro Station Sunday afternoon.

Normal service resumed at Friendship Heights station two hours after the incident brought transit to a halt. After being suspended for less than an hour because of the incident, Red LIne service has been restored with single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights.

D.C. Fire and EMS said officials have extricated the woman, who is in critical condition, and are transporting her to the hospital.

Metro said there is video which shows the wheelchair driving off the platform, and there is “no foul play.”

Friendship Heights: MTPD & DCFD o/s for person struck by Shady Grove-bound Red Line train that was entering the station. Victim is adult female in motorized wheelchair. Rescued from track by DCFD, Video shows the wheelchair driving off platform, no foul play. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) November 4, 2018

Stay with WTOP as more information becomes available.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.