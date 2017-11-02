Major Metro work disrupts all lines this weekend; Yellow Line to shut down

WASHINGTON — A Yellow Line shutdown and major reductions in scheduled Red Line and Orange Line service will significantly disrupt Metro trips this weekend.

Sunday, an emergency drill will shut down two Blue Line stations for much of the day.

Here’s what you need to know.

Yellow Line shutdown

There will be no Yellow Line trains in or out of D.C. Saturday or Sunday as Metro crews work on the bridge over the Potomac River.

Yellow Line shuttle trains will run between Huntington and Reagan National Airport every 15 minutes, but only Blue Line trains are scheduled to run north of the airport.

Riders attempting to reach the airport from the District who would normally transfer to the Yellow Line should instead add extra time to ride the Blue Line from L’Enfant Plaza or Metro Center.

Blue Line drill

There will be no trains at Franconia-Springfield or Van Dorn Street from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Sunday due to an emergency response drill.

During the drill, Blue Line trains will instead run to and from Huntington.

Metro plans to have shuttle buses available between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street and Eisenhower Avenue stations while the south end of the Blue Line is shut down.

Major delays on Red, Orange Lines

Red and Orange Line trains are scheduled only twice an hour — once every 30 minutes — this weekend.

On the Orange Line, trains are scheduled to single-track between Vienna and West Falls Church as crews work on switches.

On the Red Line, trains are scheduled to single-track between Medical Center and Twinbrook as crews repair the tracks and continue efforts to keep water out of part of the tunnel there.

Metro promises some additional Red Line trains during the day Saturday and Sunday between Farragut North and Glenmont.

Metro also is reducing scheduled service on the Blue and Silver Lines this weekend to once every 15 minutes, which Metro said is due to the work on the Orange Line.

There is no Green Line work scheduled, but riders between L’Enfant Plaza and Fort Totten are scheduled to see fewer trains than usual overall due to the Yellow Line shutdown.

