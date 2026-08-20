Things to do in the DC area: ‘Yokai Parade,’ National Book Festival … and more!

A new traveling exhibition in D.C. celebrates the monsters featured in Japanese folklore.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘Yokai Parade’ exhibition explores Japanese supernatural monsters

In the United States there are tales of cryptids like Bigfoot or the Mothman. Japanese folklore tells stories of yokai: supernatural monsters that range from shape-shifters to tricksters to comical creatures that have influenced popular culture.

A new traveling exhibition celebrates yokai at the Japan Information & Culture Center at the Embassy of Japan.

Organized by The Japan Foundation, “Yokai Parade: Supernatural Monsters from Japan,” is arranged in four chapters, exploring picture scrolls, woodblock prints, games, sculptures and other mediums. A video also details the history and influence of yokai.

“We see from at the beginning of the exhibition, yokai were something truly to be feared,” Gabrielle Headly, the center’s exhibition coordinator, said. “But then you also see how they have very cartoon-like illustrative properties, or how they’re very friendly.”

Yokai Parade runs through Sept. 18 at the center at 1150 18th Street NW, Suite 100, in D.C. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

“Not all yokai represent a negative emotion or a negative kind of connotation, but they’re just something that people have grown to love and accept as a part of everyday life, and as a reflection of their society,” Headly said.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Music returns to the Carter Barron Amphitheater

After a decade-long closure, the Carter Barron Amphitheater in Rock Creek Park is hosting live musical performances with the help of a temporary stage. WTOP’s Mike Murillo has all the details on the lineup for the concerts this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Improvapalooza

Studio Theatre is hosting Improvapalooza — a marathon of experimental improv shows running now through Sunday. Nightly passes are around $25 each with first-come-first-served seating, and an “All Palooza Pass” is available for $80 for those who want to yuk it up each night.

National Book Festival

This Saturday, the Library of Congress National Book Festival returns with best-selling authors taking part in talks, panel discussions and book signings. This year’s featured authors and speakers at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center include Cynthia Erivo, Martin Scorsese and Kate McKinnon. While the event is free, tickets are required.

Chuck Brown Day

To honor the life, legacy and music of the godfather of go-go, D.C. is hosting Chuck Brown Day this Saturday at Fort Dupont Park. Guests can bring lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy live musical performances by go-go bands. The event is free and open to the public.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Downtown D.C. is set to transform into a racetrack this weekend as part of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Several IndyCars will drive at speeds around 200 mph on Sunday. Find details on the schedule, location and road closures in WTOP’s guide here.

Mt. Pleasant Pollinator Fest

Celebrate bees, butterflies and other creatures that help gardens come alive on Sunday. The Mt. Pleasant Pollinator Fest is hosted at Lamont Plaza, featuring live music, hands-on science activities, face painting, honey tastings and more family fun.

“The Archive” pop-up

The team at Dupont Circle’s cocktail and record bar, known as Press Club, are partnering with D.C.-based record shop, Cool Kids Vinyl, and local portrait journalist Phresh for “The Archive,” a community-driven pop-up. The event, which runs Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., allows guests to have film portraits taken on-site by “Phresh Portrait Pull-Up Pop-Up.” Cool Kids Vinyl is also inviting guests to flip through records in the space. Find more pop-ups in the “DMV Foodie Guide” on WTOP News.

Latte Art Throwdown

Chef Tim Ma’s Navy Yard cafe and restaurant, called Any Day Now, is hosting a Latte Art Throwdown. This event, which is free to watch and $10 to compete, challenges baristas to prepare the most creative latte art. Enjoy the sights, the sounds and the sips next Wednesday.

Maryland

Chile Pepper Festival

For fans of hot sauces and all things spicy, the Chile Pepper Festival is coming to Berlin, Maryland, this Saturday. Expect a pepper eating competition, a trivia competition, several food vendors and live music from the “Hot Sauce Band.”

Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour

This Sunday, elite athletes and daredevils are headed to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour. At the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, several stuntmen in FMX, BMX and more plan to host a thrill-seeking show that includes a record-breaking attempt to do a 75-foot backflip breaking through a 35-foot wall of fire. Other shenanigans include a high dive off a 40-foot-tall ramp into a 3.5-foot body of water, plus snowmobile stunts and a “flying couch.” Tickets start at roughly $49 per person.

Washington Folk Festival

Enjoy bluegrass, Celtic, Americana, blues and other folk music from around the world this Sunday at the Washington Folk Festival. The free event hosts hundreds of performers and several food trucks, with this year’s event featuring a “Middle Eastern Spotlight.” Families can also enjoy a stage dedicated to the little ones, called “Song for All Ages,” to enjoy programming for children throughout the day.

Virginia

Falls Church Summer Restaurant Week

Running Friday through Aug. 30, approximately 80 restaurants are participating in this year’s Falls Church Summer Restaurant Week. Diners can enjoy deals and discounts across 10 days, with the option to fill out a “Restaurant Week Passport,” where those who visit at least eight participating restaurants can earn the chance to win one of three $100 gift cards.

Leesburg Festival of Kites & Crafts

Families and kite-flying fanatics can head to Ida Lee Park in Leesburg, Virginia, this Saturday for the Leesburg Festival of Kites & Crafts. This free rain-or-shine event promises a variety of artist vendors, crafters and colorful kites for some outdoor fun. The event is on Saturday.

Northern Virginia Reptile Expo

Fans of reptiles and amphibians should check out the Northern Virginia Reptile Expo this Saturday at Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The event costs $10 to attend.

ALX South Block Party

Enjoy a free, community celebration this Saturday in Alexandria, Virginia, behind Bryant High School. The ALX South Block Party features live music and performances throughout the day, as well as food trucks, local vendors for shopping and a “Family Fun Zone” with kids’ crafts and face painting. While admission is free, those who register ahead of time can enter for a chance to win a free iPad.

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