‘CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical’ brings R&B energy, ’90s nostalgia to Arena Stage

"CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical" is being held at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., through Aug. 9.

Do we really need another jukebox musical? If the buzz at D.C.’s Arena Stage minutes before a recent showing of “CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical” is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.

The excitement continued throughout the show and even afterwards.

The show chronicles and celebrates TLC, the groundbreaking all-female Atlanta group who burst onto the music scene in the early ’90s with R&B and crossover hits like “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “Creep.”

But it wasn’t just the music that captivated fans, it was the dancing, the fashion and the vibe that influenced and helped define ’90s pop culture. The ensemble is considered to be one of the bestselling American girl groups in history.

The group was a major influence for Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé and Rihanna, and also served as an influence for Lin-Manuel Miranda when he was creating the Broadway smash, “Hamilton.”

One of the characters in CrazySexyCool states TLC “redefined womanhood in the 20th century.”

Like other jukebox musicals, CrazySexyCool weaves the story of TLC through song, touching on the ups and downs from the hits to awards, health struggles, misogyny and, of course, the infamous arson incident and shocking death of founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.

The name of the show comes from the group’s second studio album, which sold over 10 million copies and earned a Diamond certification – the first girl group to achieve that plateau.

“TLC” comes from the first letter of each of the three founding members’ nicknames: Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

The singing, dancing and kinetic energy on stage more than make up for any script imperfections.

One way to judge a musical is whether you are encouraged to sing along during the show and leave the theater singing and humming the tunes. Using that criteria, CrazySexyCool is definitely a show worth experiencing.

The runtime for CrazySexyCool is 2.5 hours and includes one 15-minute intermission. The show will be held at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater through Aug. 9, and tickets can be purchased online.

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