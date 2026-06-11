Things to do in the DC area: Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, Taste of Springfield … and more!

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, challenges complete novices to become ocean racers. See a round up of festivities surrounding the event and other things going on in the D.C. area this weekend.

Team Washington, D.C.'s departure from Panama in early 2026. (Courtesy Clipper Round the World Racer) Team Washington, D.C.'s departure from Panama in early 2026. (Courtesy Clipper Round the World Racer) A sailing spectacle is headed for the nation’s capital.

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, 10 ocean-racing yachts that are competing in one of the world’s toughest endurance sailing events are expected to arrive in D.C. between June 14 to 16.

The District is an official Host Port for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which challenges complete novices to become ocean racers. The fleet of 10 yachts are set to travel more than 40,000 nautical miles across over 11 months.

As part of this stopover at The Wharf in Southwest D.C., several events are planned. Visitors can step aboard the Clipper 70 racing yachts during public tours, meet international crews and hear firsthand stories from sailors.

A “Race Village” will also house interactive exhibits about the race, and a “Fleet Week Fan Zone” will include cultural activations, live art and family-friendly experiences.

Ella Hebron, skipper of the Team Washington, D.C. boat in the 2025-26 Clipper Round the World Racer, told WTOP that she wanted to participate because she enjoys “the leadership aspect of the race.”

In her role, she leads a team of up to 20 people on a 70-foot boat in “some of the most extreme conditions.”

“You don’t need any experience sailing before your four weeks of training (to enter the race),” Hebron said. “Which makes it really accessible, and the general consensus from a lot of people is they learn a lot about themselves and a lot about different people when they push themselves through such a challenge like the Clipper Race.”

The fleet arrival window is from June 14 through 16 with the “Race Village” running from June 14 through 22. The public yacht tours, “Discovery Talks” and “Fleet Week Fan Zone” are hosted from June 18 to 20. Finally, the crew parade, boat departure and parade of sail is scheduled for June 22. The event is free and open to the public.

“We made history in 2024 when we welcomed the fleet for the first time and set a record for the most yacht tours at any stopover in the history of the race,” said Events D.C. President and CEO Angie M. Gates in a statement. “Clipper Round the World showcases our world-class city as an international destination for sports, culture and legacy.”

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

DC/DOX Film Festival

The fourth year of the DC/DOX Film Festival features over 100 features and short documentary films, screening across several marquee venues around the District. For more details on what to expect from now through Sunday, check out WTOP’s guide here.

United in Play Soccer Celebration

For fans of the World Cup, D.C. United is hosting youth soccer activities, local food vendors, music and other family-friendly programming in Franklin Park this Friday through Sunday. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration. The celebration will repeat again the following weekend, from June 19 through 21 at Tingey Plaza.

Drag brunch with Tara Hoot

Local drag scene star Tara Hoot has stories, songs, puppets, bubbles, dancing and laughter in store for the drag brunch planned at The Roost this Saturday. Seating is free. For more events to celebrate Pride Month, check out WTOP’s guide here.

Rhode Island Avenue PorchFest

Local musicians are bringing live music to Rhode Island Avenue this Saturday as part of PorchFest. This event allows the public to discover and enjoy new or up-and-coming artists. Tickets are free.

Vans Warped Tour

Fans of rock, metal, pop punk, emo and other musical genres are gathering at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus for this year’s Vans Warped Tour. Two-day general admission tickets cost approximately $210 per person, while VIP costs roughly $450. The event is on Saturday and Sunday.

Buy Nothing Exchange

Enjoy a lovely give-and-take exchange at the Trinidad Farmers Market this Sunday. The Buy Nothing Exchange allows attendees to bring items they hope to give away and take items they may need at no charge. Everything provided at the event is completely free!

Maryland

Trolley Trail Day

Enjoy an all-day celebration of the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail this Saturday with a variety of family-friendly activities, including fun runs, bike rides, trail skates, mural tours and live music. There are at least 12 hubs of activity at this event, extending across College Park, Riverdale Park, Hyattsville, North Brentwood, Brentwood and Mount Rainier in Maryland.

Bugapalooza

If your family isn’t too creeped out by crawly critters (or if you’re open to exposure therapy for a phobia of bugs), the National Museum of Health and Medicine is hosting Bugapalooza. This event on Saturday allows the public to learn about different varieties of bugs (some alive!), while raising awareness of research dedicated to the prevention and treatment of bug-borne illness. The event in Silver Spring, Maryland, is free and open to the public.

Stars & Smiles Foodie Festival

National Harbor is hosting top local and regional food vendors from around the D.C. region and beyond at the Stars & Smiles Foodie Festival. The event is along the waterfront of the neighborhood this Saturday and Sunday, with tickets that start at approximately $15 per person.

“Why We Commemorate Juneteenth”

Richard Bell, a history professor at the University of Maryland, is hosting a presentation on the federal holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the U.S., known as Juneteenth. The event is this Monday at the Aspen Hill Library in Rockville, Maryland.

Virginia

Sails on the Potomac and Alexandria Jazz Fest

From Friday through Sunday, head to Alexandria, Virginia, for an immersive weekend festival that offers family activities, exhibits, music, educational programs and public art. The Sails on the Potomac event will feature several tall ships along the Waterfront for America’s 250th anniversary. And the Alexandria Jazz Fest is free and open to the public.

Taste of Springfield Festival

For its eighth year, the Taste of Springfield Festival returns to the Springfield Town Center in Springfield, Virginia, this Saturday. This family-friendly celebration showcases food, exhibitors and live performances. The event is free to attend, and takes place in the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Cajun Fest

Head to Purcellville, Virginia, this Saturday for a celebration of Cajun heritage and New Orleans cuisine. Breaux Vineyards is hosting Cajun Fest with live music, craft vendors and Cajun cuisine throughout the day. Tickets cost $20 per adult or $10 per child.

MidSummer Book Fair

Bleu Frog Vineyards in Leesburg, Virginia, is hosting the MidSummer Book Fair, where guests can meet and chat with authors, while purchasing bestselling books from a curated selection provided by Birch Tree Books & Plants. Along with discovering one’s next favorite read, the event also allows guests to enjoy wine from the vineyard. Tickets are free.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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