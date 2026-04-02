Things to do in the DC area: Petalpalooza, LGBTQ+ bar crawl … and more!

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is gearing up for one of its most vibrant weekends yet — and there's a lot more to do around the D.C. area too.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is gearing up for one of its most vibrant weekends yet, with Petalpalooza set to transform D.C.’s Navy Yard into an all-day celebration of music, art and community.

This Saturday, Petalpalooza is taking over multiple zones across the Navy Yard neighborhood, stretching from near Nationals Park to the Waterfront. The free event culminates in a fireworks finale at 8:30 p.m.

“Petalpalooza is a neighborhood takeover of the Navy Yard,” said Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. “We are engaging in art, music and play and springtime celebration.”

The event features a main stage alongside four additional stages showcasing a wide range of performances, from go-go music and jazz to R&B and Motown. Attendees can also expect hands-on activities for all ages, including interactive art installations.

New this year is the return of “Cherry Blast,” a creative zone featuring live DJs and immersive art exhibits where visitors can step inside the artwork. For adults, a beverage garden overlooking the main stage will offer a place to relax and take in the performances.

Petalpalooza is just one of several events happening as part of the festival. BloomFest at the Tidal Basin will continue through April 11, offering ranger-led activities, family programming and more than 100 live performances.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

DC LGBTQ+ Gay Bar Crawl

Hosted by Spark Social, this queer-friendly bar crawl on Friday includes a watch party of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” on the heated outdoor patio of Spark Social. After, the bar crawl takes guests to KiKi’s rooftop and later, Bunker. Tickets cost approximately $36 per person, which include three drinks.

Cookbook Swap

This Saturday, head to the Anthropologie in Georgetown to swap your well-loved cookbooks with ones provided by attendees. No RSVP is required.

Trans Writing Workshop

For those ages 18 and up, this workshop at Rhizome D.C. uses examples from poetry, essays and fiction to provide a foundation for writing “visceral, opulent, queer and hot scenes of trans pleasure and lust.” The workshop is on Sunday and is free to attend.

“The Lady Bird of Saint John”

Starting Monday, Dupont Underground is showcasing a theatrical production by La Pluma Theater about two sisters who migrated to the United States following very different paths. “The Lady Bird of Saint John” runs through April 12. Tickets cost roughly $50 per person.

Maryland

Babies & Books!

People’s Book in Takoma, Maryland, hosts a weekly baby story time on Fridays for those ages 3 and under in mind. The event often features board books, classic tales as well as songs and rhymes. The event is free to attend.

Ukulele for Beginners

If you’ve been curious about playing the ukulele, the Strathmore in North Bethesda has a virtual class for beginners. On Wednesday, Marcy Marxer, co-artistic director of Strathmore’s annual UkeFest, leads this free introductory workshop for soprano and tenor ukulele. Registration is required.

“Good Morning, Good Night”

For family fun, this production at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, is helping children learn about the beauty of the world during daytime and nighttime. “Good Morning, Good Night” is a multisensory storytelling experience incorporating audience participation. The show runs through April 19.

Virginia

Occoquan Peeps Show

To celebrate the springtime, diorama displays of marshmallow Peeps are displayed at Occoquan Town Hall for the public to vote on. The displays are available for viewing and voting through Saturday.

“Dog Man: The Musical”

Based on bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, “Dog Man: The Musical” is a hilarious and heartwarming production for families. The show, featuring Dog Man, who has the head of a dog and the body of a police officer, runs on Friday and Saturday at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Purry Blossom Day

If you’re looking for furry fun during cherry blossom season, consider heading to Alexandria, Virginia’s Mount Purrnon. The cat cafe and wine bar has cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials all weekend long, plus the chance to pet adoptable cats. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome if not at capacity.

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