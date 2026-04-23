Things to do in the DC area: Living Earth Festival, New Kitchens on the Block … and more!

The National Museum of the American Indian is hosting an event that explores the relationship between Indigenous peoples, Indigenous culture and the earth.

Nora Naranjo Morse's "Always Becoming" sculpture made of natural materials. (Courtesy National Museum of the American Indian) Nora Naranjo Morse's "Always Becoming" sculpture made of natural materials. (Courtesy National Museum of the American Indian) The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is hosting an event that explores the relationship between Indigenous peoples, Indigenous culture and the earth, with this year’s theme “Always Becoming.”

Throughout the Living Earth Festival this Saturday and Sunday, potter Allyson Gray and sculptor Kathleen Wall will share the process of creating their works with live demonstrations.

More activities expected include a story time by Jordan Wheeler with “Just a Walk,” an outdoor tour of the museum’s landscape, hands-on tips on growing plants and also traditional dances by the MaaTuu Pueblo Dance Group.

The title of this year’s theme, “Always Becoming,” comes from the museum’s outdoor sculpture of the same name, which is meant to physically change over time due to it being created with all-natural materials. It was created in 2007 by artist Nora Naranjo Morse.

“This year’s theme is also to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” said Mandy Van Heuvelen, cultural arts program specialist at the National Museum of the American Indian. “We’re looking at the ever-evolving nature of the country, communities and the future we share through this really unique lens of the sculptures always becoming.”

Find more details on the Living Earth Festival’s schedule, head to the Smithsonian’s website.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Black Women in Food Summit

This Thursday and Friday, the fourth annual Black Women in Food Summit is celebrating the talent and innovation of Black women in the food industry. From food writers to food justice advocates and beyond, the summit is perfect to meet and support each other. The event includes over 40 speakers, including author and historian Toni Tipton-Martin and chef Courtnee Futch-Brinson. Tickets start at $20 for a one-day pass with access to the pitch competition and marketplace.

Liberation Weekend II

With the goal to liberate trans lives, this multi-day, multi-stage music festival will fundraise for the Gender Liberation Movement and the No More Dysphoria nonprofit. The Liberation Weekend II festival fundraiser event includes a lineup including Pretty Bitter, singer Laura Jane Grace and Devi McCallion. The event runs from Friday through Sunday.

Georgetown French Market

For those who can’t get enough of crepes, croissants, baguettes, macarons and more, the 23rd annual Georgetown French Market is a can’t-miss spring event. This Friday through Sunday, more than 45 neighborhood boutiques, antique stores, restaurants and other businesses will display their discounted wares for up to 75% off in an open-air market. Guests can also expect live music and face painting. Admission is free.

New Kitchens On The Block

Get a taste of some of the most hyped, up-and-coming restaurants by the city’s buzziest, award-winningest chefs. This Saturday’s New Kitchens On The Block include the masterminds behind local concepts like Fiola, Any Day Now, Lucky Buns, Tail Up Goat and Matt & Tony’s. Tickets cost approximately $135 per person.

MUZE MRKT

At Dock5 in Union Market District, over 50 creatives and curators are meeting on one roof for the MUZE MRKT. This event on Sunday features a live DJ, panel discussion, networking opportunities in an interactive pop-up experience. General admission is free, but drink vouchers cost approximately $23.

KARI Vodka Tasting Experience

Enjoy a three-course tasting experience paired with KARI Vodka at The Fountain Inn on Wednesday. Tickets cost roughly $115 per person. For more collaboration dinners to consider, check out this previous “Things to do in the D.C. area” guide by WTOP.

“44 The Musical”

For a comedic musical that shares “the story of Obama you won’t read about in history books,” head to the Shakespeare Theatre Company for “44 The Musical.” With Sarah Palin scream-singing “Drill Me Baby” to Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz rapping “Green Eggs and Ham,” the experience is one to remember. For an interview with the actors and director-writer-producer of the musical, head to WTOP’s YouTube.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘44 The Obama Musical’ offers a satirical retelling of Barack Obama’s presidency

Maryland

Joe Cantlupe reads and discusses “Dr. Einsteinorous Becomes a Dentist”

At People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, author Joe Cantlupe will read his vibrantly illustrated children’s book, “Dr. Einsteinorous Becomes a Dentist.” The family-friendly story-time is on Sunday.

“I & You: The Musical”

Walt Whitman’s poetry inspires the music and lyrics of this musical at Olney Theater Center called “I & You.” This musical is described as combining “the emotional power of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ with the literary wit of ‘Dead Poets Society.'” The musical runs through May 24.

Rockville Science Day

On Sunday, the Rockville campus of Montgomery College is hosting 4,000 visitors for the largest STEM festival in Montgomery County. Expect over 120 exhibitors from around the region, showcasing robots, reptiles, medicine, environmental science, coding and more. Admission and parking for Rockville Science Day are free.

Riot! DC Music Festival + Riot Grrrl Community Event

In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, this survivor-led music and arts festival was created to offer a space for all survivors to heal, feel their rage and scream to a full femme lineup of diverse artists and genres. For more details on this event, check out WTOP’s full preview here.

Virginia

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

Since its start in 1924, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has grown to be a nine-day celebration of the spring season. Kicking off the festival is the Firefighters’ Parade, followed by an Apple Blossom 10K race and later a country music party. This year’s event in Winchester, Virginia, runs from Friday through May 3.

Alexandria Art Show & Craft Spring Fair

Hosted at John Carlyle Square Park, the Alexandria Art Show & Craft Spring Fair brings together makers and vendors of jewelry, fine art, home decor and more this Saturday. Admission is free.

Arlington Festival of the Arts

For lovers of the arts, check out the free, family-friendly Arlington Festival of the Arts coming this Saturday and Sunday.

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