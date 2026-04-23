Riot! DC festival focuses on survivors, creating safe space for healing in inaugural event

United together through intersectional feminist activism and protest, the members of the D.C.-based band, Mac N’ Toss, are organizing a music festival and community event that supports survivors of sexual violence.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Riot! DC festival creates space for healing through music and protest

United together through intersectional feminist activism and protest, members of the D.C.-based band Mac N’ Toss are organizing a music festival and community event that supports survivors of sexual violence.

The hybrid Riot! D.C. Music Festival and Riot Grrrl Community Event is Sunday at The Garage in Boyds, Maryland. The goal of this “survivor-led festival” is to observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Denim Day, which is a day wear people wear jeans to support survivors of sexual assault.

Event organizers invite guests to wear denim in solidarity.

This inaugural event has 18 musical artists and bands performing, 11 of which are from the D.C. region, plus acts from New York and New Jersey that are a part of the femme or riot grrrl underground feminist movements. Headlining the festival is Shauna Dean Cokeland, a folk punk artist from Maryland.

“When we built this, we focused a lot on ensuring that there was diversity in our lineup,” Devon Mullins, guitarist and lead vocalist in Mac N’ Toss, said. “We want to hear all of those different perspectives.”

“We want everyone to who is at this festival to look up on stage and see someone who they can relate to, who they identify with in some way,” Mullins said.

Expect 27 vendors and six nonprofit organizations tabling at the event. These include a tattoo artist, baked goods and other food vendors, plus free crafts and zine-making stations.

The goal of the event is to create a healing, safe space for survivors and spark a dialogue on rape culture.

“That’s really what I hope people get from this event, is finding healing through music,” said Annie Guske, the drummer and background vocalist of Mac N’ Toss.

Mac N’ Toss bassist and background vocalist Mac Burgoyne said it’s important that “people who come to our show leave our show feeling more seen, more understood and just have been in a space that is making them feel not embarrassed, not guilty, not shameful for any of the rape or domestic violence that they’ve experienced.”

General admission is “pay what you want,” with access to the festival, craft activities and vendors. A portion of the proceeds go to the participating bands as well as the Sexual Violence Prevention Association.

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